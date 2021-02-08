Access Control Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Players Like: Gemalto N.V.,Honeywell International, Inc., AMAG Technology Inc., Siemens AG, ASSA ABLOY AB, NEC Corporation, Identiv, Inc.

The Global Access Control Market accounted for US$ 6.05 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 16.66 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as increasing security concerns, deployment of IP based and wireless technologies, and technological advancements. Furthermore, the growth in commercial sector has propelled the market growth to a significant extent. North America is leading the access control throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is witnessing the highest CAGR.

Leading Access Control Market Players:

Gemalto N.V.

Honeywell International, Inc.

AMAG Technology Inc.

Siemens AG

ASSA ABLOY AB

NEC Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Gallagher Group Limited

Identiv, Inc.

Market Insights

Rise in demand for interconnected systems is anticipated to bolster access control market growth

Biometric device integration has become a standard requirement for secure access control, thereby delivering greater security for non-transferable devices. Furthermore, the multi-factor authentication technology is increasingly gaining importance and has mainly targeted employee access in critical areas.

Access control solutions are seamlessly integrated with video surveillance technology for comprehensive physical security. Larger facilities with multiple parking spaces, doors, entry/exit points, and loading docks benefit enormously through this integration.

Demand from residential sector is offering lucrative opportunity to the access control market

