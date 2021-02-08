Acidity Regulators Market report analysis including top key Bertek Ingredient , ATP Group , Celrich Pvt. Ltd, Chemelco International B.V.

Acidity Regulators Market report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $7,065 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2016 – 2022. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by North America and Europe.

Wide applications of acidity regulators are flavoring agents in food products, preservatives, antioxidants, and chelating agents drive the market growth. However, overconsumption of acidity regulators causes ill effects such as nausea, vomiting, toothache, and others, restricting the market growth.

Acidity regulators market is influenced by the strict government regulations to control adulterations, enhance the shelf life, inhibit the growth of microorganisms, and prevent food products from rancidity. These factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while excessive intake of these compounds can cause health issues, thus limiting the market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bertek Ingredient Incorporation (U.S.), ATP Group (Denmark), Celrich Pvt. Ltd(India), Chemelco International B.V. (Netherlands), FBC Industries Inc. (U.S.), and Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. (UK).

Food and beverages has high rate of adoption in the acidity regulators market owing to increase in demand for food. Rapid growth of acidity regulators in various applications is expected to increase in subsequent years due to rising demand for fast food and the need for preserved food products. Bakery, confectionery, processed foods, sauces, condiments, and dressings, and beverages are identified as the lucrative targets for investment. Beverages and processed food are expected to grow at high CAGRs of 8.3% and 8.0%, respectively.

Key Findings Of The Acidity Regulators Market Study

Asia-Pacific dominated global acidity regulators market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Citric acid was the highest revenue-generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

