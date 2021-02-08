AI for Drug Discovery Market Comprehensive Survey Report 2019-2027 Profiling-Atomwise, Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals

This research report provides a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global AI for Drug Discovery market. In addition, it offers a wealth of data on recent trends, technological advances, tools and methodologies. The research report analyzes the global AI for Drug Discovery market in a detailed and concise way for a better understanding of the activities.

This research will help stakeholders to identify and analyze market needs, size and competition. It explains the situation of supply and demand, the competitive scenario, the challenges for market growth, the market opportunities and the threats faced by the leading players.

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.

Get Sample PDF at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004177/

Major Key Players In AI for Drug Discovery Market:-

Atomwise, Insilico Medicine, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, BenevolentAI, twoXAR, Incorporated, Exscientia, And Other

AI for drug discovery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI for drug discovery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI for drug discovery in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the AI for drug discovery market.

AI for drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of drug type, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of drug type, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecules. Based on technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning. Based on application, the market is classified as metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI for drug discovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI for drug discovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI for drug discovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI for drug discovery market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

Avail Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004177/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]