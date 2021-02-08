AI Platform as a Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027 | Absolutdata, Amazon Web Services, Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Infosys), Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies
AI Platform as a Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (Managed, Professional); Application (Chatbots, Speech Recognition, Text Recognition, Others); End-Use (BFSI, Manufacturing, Research and Academia, Transportation, Retail, Others) and Geography
AI platform as a service is the same as the platform as a service and allows basic app development. However, these products differ by machine learning options. The AI as a platform market is positively influenced by growing investments for the development of AI and rapid advancements of technologies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a substantial growth at a high CAGR owing to the rapidly developing regions such as India, and China. The companies operating in the market, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, are investing significantly on the development of advanced AI solutions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Absolutdata, Amazon Web Services, Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Infosys), Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE
Increasing volumes of data and the growing popularity of AI solutions are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the AI platform as a service market. However, data privacy concerns and slow digitization in several countries is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The increasing demand for intelligent business application across various verticals is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in the AI platform as a service market to gain a strong market position and generate more revenues.
The global AI platform as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, and end-use. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as managed, professional. On the basis of application the market is segmented as chatbots, speech recognition, text recognition, and others. Based on end-use the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, research and academia, transportation, retail, others.
