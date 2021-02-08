Aircraft Wire and Cable Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The rapid expansion of the aviation sector globally and growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of aircraft is fueling the demand for aircraft wire and cables. The aircraft fleet has significantly increased in the recent past which resulted in increase in installation of electrical and electronic equipment. The rising focus on safety of the aircraft is expected to generate substantial revenue from aircraft wire and cables market.

The growing demand for more electric aircraft and glass cockpit system and an increase in the number of orders for new aircraft are the prominent drivers of the aircraft wire and cable market. The growing modernization activities of existing aircraft fleet is expected to create enormous opportunities in the aircraft wire and cable market during the forecast period.

The global aircraft wire and cable market is segmented on the type, fit type, aircraft type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented harness, wire, and cable. On the basis of fit type, the market of segmented into line fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type the market is bifurcated into commercial and military. Similarly, on the basis of application the market is segmented into power transfer, data transfer, flight control system, avionics, and lighting.

The report also includes the profiles of key aircraft wire and cable companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– A.E. Petsche Company

– AMETEK, Inc.

– Amphenol Corporation

– Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

– Collins Aerospace

– PIC Wire & Cable

– Radiall

– SANGHVI AEROSPACE (P.) LTD.

– TE Connectivity

– W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from aircraft wire and cable market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aircraft wire and cable in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aircraft wire and cable market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Analysis- Global Analysis Aircraft Wire and Cable Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Fit Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Aircraft Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

