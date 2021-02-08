Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market expected to reach $3.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5%

The report on “Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market is accounted for $1.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the growing frequency of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UlAs) detection and technological developments. However, the associated high cost and probability for medical side effects are restricting the market growth.

The Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices are the Embolization Device (PED) is specified for the endovascular action of adults with huge wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (lAs) in the internal carotid vein from the petrous to the big hypophyseal sections.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo, Acandis GmbH

The report analyzes factors affecting Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Size

2.2 Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Breakdown Data by End User

