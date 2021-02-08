Application Programming Interface (API) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025– Top Key players like CA Technologies, Boomi, Apiary, Axway, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, IBM

Application Programming Interface (API) is defined as the set of protocols, routines, and tools which is being used for building software applications. An API is specifically used to make an interaction between software and external system. APIs are available for mobile operating system as well as desktop operating system. The rising number of mobile devices and demand of private and public APIs will boost the application programming interface market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the issues faced the availability of servers and the security problem of APIs may hamper the API market. However, the increasing demand of IoT with the advancement in technologies day-by-day and growth in the popularity of Web base APIs will create new opportunities in the market of API.

Key players profiled in the report include CA Technologies, Inc., Boomi, Inc., Apiary, Inc., Axway, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, and SAP SE

The “Global API Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the API industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global API market with detailed market segmentation by production forms, solutions, deployment type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global API market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global API market based forms, solutions, deployment type, enterprise size, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall API market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

