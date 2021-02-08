Aquafeed Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023 : Archer Daniels Midland Company , Ridley Corporation Limited , Avanti Feeds Limited , Nutreco N.V., Purina Animal Nutrition , Nutriad , Norel Animal Nutrition

The aqua feed market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecasted period of 2016-2023.The constant rise in consumption of seafood & rising aquaculture industry is significantly resulting in market growth considering aqua feed across the globe. Aqua feed is mainly utilized to feed omnivorous animals fish like tilapia, common carp, catfish & milkfish and carnivorous fish such as salmon, eel, trout, sea bream and tuna along with crustacean species which includes freshwater prawns, crabs, lobsters and brackish-water shrimps. The Aqua feeds are compounded meals that are prepared from the aquatic animals through mixing various raw materials & additives. These blends are mainly prepared according to the specific requirements of the various species & age of the animal. Aqua feed is on the up surging trend and has become pivotal to aquaculture industry owing to its nutritional, growth promoting properties and immune resistant qualities.

Get Sample Copy of this Report- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016879

The Fishes & crustaceans have been surfaced as the major end users of aqua feed across the globe. In the present scenario, with the escalating need for protein-rich healthy food items, the consumption of fish has enhanced significantly, which in turn consecutively, is compelling aqua culturists to provide them with high-quality aqua feed. The utility of modern feed management techniques along with high awareness levels are the key factors responsible for the high consumption of feed amino acids considering the growing markets such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. Soybean is a significant source of protein for aquafeed& is rich and highly digestible xanthophylls and amino acids. Owing to this they are extensively utilized as key source of protein in the production of aquafeed. On the basis of end user, the fish segment of the aqua feed market accounted for the largest market on the global scenario in the year 2016. The fish is the cheapest &most easily accessible and digestible animal proteins. The rise in fish farming activities along with aquaculture has significantly led to enhancement in demand for fish feed which is further augmenting the growth of aquafeed market in the country.

The Key Market Players Mainly Include-

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Ridley Corporation Limited

– Avanti Feeds Limited

– Nutreco N.V.

– Purina Animal Nutrition

– Nutriad

– Norel Animal Nutrition

– Cargill

– Alltech

– Aller Aqua A/S

– Biomar

– Biomin Holding GmbH

– De Heus Animal Nutrition

– Dibaq A.S

The regional analysis of Global Aquafeed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016879

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Aquafeed Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Aquafeed Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Aquafeed Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Aquafeed Market, By Ingredient

Chapter 6. Global Aquafeed Market, By Additives

Chapter 7. Global Aquafeed Market, By End User

Chapter 8. Global Aquafeed Market, by Regional Analysis

Contact US:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.