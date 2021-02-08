Aseptic Sampling Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global Aseptic Sampling Industry was valued at USD 720 Million in the year 2018. Global Aseptic Sampling Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to reach USD 1,767 Million by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Aseptic Sampling Industry is divided as By Type, Technique, Application, End Use and Region. On the basis of Type, the aseptic sampling Industry is categorized into manual aseptic sampling and automated aseptic sampling. The manual aseptic sampling segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aseptic sampling Industry. Manual aseptic sampling has traditionally been used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. On the basis of Technique, the aseptic sampling Industry is segmented into off-line, at-line, and online.

The off-line segment is expected to account for the largest share in the aseptic sampling Industry Off-line sample collection is a traditional and widely used method of collecting samples aseptically, which leads to the largest share of the segment. On the basis of End User, the aseptic sampling Industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CROs and CMOs, R&D departments, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest Industry share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of aseptic sampling in existing manufacturing facilities owing to their low capital cost and easy implementation. The off-line segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of XX% in the coming years.

Major market players in Aseptic Sampling Industry are Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Saint Gobain, GEA Group, Qualitru Sampling Systems, Keofitt, Gemü Group, Gore & Associates, and other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Aseptic Sampling Industry

Strength:

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Weakness:

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities:

Patent Expiry of Major Drugs

Threats:

Waste Disposal

Aseptic Sampling Industry Segmentation:

Aseptic Sampling Industry Overview, By Type

• Automated Aseptic Sampling

• Manual Aseptic Sampling

Aseptic Sampling Industry Overview, By Technique

• Off-line Sampling

• At-line Sampling

• On-line Sampling

Aseptic Sampling Industry Overview, By Application

• Upstream Process

• Downstream Process

Aseptic Sampling Industry Overview, By End Use

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations

• Research and Development Departments

• Other End Users (Research Academies and Universities)

Aseptic Sampling Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

