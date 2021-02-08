Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2027 and Top Key Players – Stryker , Boston Scientific , Medtronic , Edward Lifesciences , Johnson & Johnson

Asia Pacific medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 7,053.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,079.23 Mn in 2018. The medical equipment maintenance market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, growth of the medical tourism industry and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, stringent regulatory policies may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease, are among the leading causes of death and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the estimates by The Asia Pacific Burden of Disease, the death rate of CVD is approximately 272 per 100,000 people in India, which is comparatively higher than the Asia Pacific average (i.e., 235 per 100 000 population). Similar trends for the increased prevalence of diabetes is witnessed among Asian countries such as Australia, China, South Korea, and Australia. For instance, as per IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, South-East Asia consists of almost one-fifth (19%) of the Asia Pacific diabetes population. Additionally, by 2030, cardiovascular disease will cost $ 1,044 billion to the Chinese government. Rising geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of medical devices, hence leading to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific over the forecast years. Obesity has been increasing at a significant rate in the developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Factors such as sedentary life and an unhealthy lifestyle are considered to contribute significantly to the rise in the obese population.

Major Key Players of the Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are:

Stryker , Boston Scientific , Medtronic , Edward Lifesciences , Johnson & Johnson , Abbott , Terumo Corporation , B. Braun Melsungen Ag , Aramark Services, Inc. , Althea

Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Types of Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance covered are:

Device Type: Electromedical Equipment, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, and Other Medical Equipment

Service Type: Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance and Operational Maintenance

Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, and In-House Maintenance

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

