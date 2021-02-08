At 5.3% CAGR Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market is expected to reach US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market growth in terms of revenue.

Since, pipelines were being used for transportation of oil and natural gas, metal losses and corrosion used to appear frequently on the internal as well as external surface of the pipes. Other defects were not as dominant as corrosions. Corrosions take place due to electrochemical reaction between the substance being transported by the pipelines and the inner walls of the pipeline. Also, external climatic conditions result on the surface metal losses. As a result, while pigging is carried out, the device is mostly used for metal loss detection applications.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000396/

A detailed SWOT analysis of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Pigs Unlimited International, Inc.

Aubin Group

T.D. Williamson Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Pigtek Ltd.

3P Services GmBH & Co KG

Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Quest Integrity Group LLC

Jamison Products LP

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

PII Pipeline Solutions

Rosen Group

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Pig run is conducted as a maintenance service for the pipelines by the operators and owners of the pipe. There are various applications for which these intelligent pigs prove useful. They are used in crack & leak detections, geometry & bend detections, metal loss/ corrosion detections and other applications such as Photographic/video, Profile/Mapping, Spanning/Line Cover. As a result, Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is segmented on the basis of applications into the above mentioned divisions Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by end-user is segmented into chemical, oil, gas and others (Nuclear Power Plants, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Mining and Heavy Industries). On the technology front, the market is divided into two as Ultrasonic pigging technology and Metal Flux Leakage pigging technology.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market LANDSCAPE

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000396/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com