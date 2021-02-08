Automated Parking System Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027

The automated parking systems involve the usage of electrical, mechanical, and computer system in combination with an objective to reduce the volume/area required for parking cars. The key factors that are propelling the growth of automated parking system market are the scarcity of land for parking, increasing number of vehicles, rising urbanization, smart cities initiatives from the government, growing demand for green and sustainable parking solutions, and growing demand for luxury buildings.

Moreover, the growing usage of IoT and data analytics in automatic parking services and the implementation of smart parking solutions are anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities for the automated parking system market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Klaus Multiparking, CityLift, Robotic Parking Systems Inc., Skyline Parking (Fehr Lagerlogistik AG), Unitronics, wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., Westfalia Parking, FATA Automation, Parkmatic, and EITO GLOBAL INC.

The report aims to provide an overview of automated parking system market with detailed market segmentation by type, system type, platform type, number of levels, end-users, and geography. Based on system type, the automated parking system market is divided into hardware and software. On basis of platform type, the market is bifurcated into palleted and non-palleted. Further, on basis on number of levels, the market is segmented into less than level 5, level 5-level 10, and more than level – Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is divided into commercial and residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated parking system market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated parking system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated parking system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automated parking system market for each region.

Introduction Key Takeaways Automated Parking System Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automated Parking System Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automated Parking System Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – System Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Platform Type Automated Parking System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Number Of Levels Automated Parking System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automated Parking System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

