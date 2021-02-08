Automatic Data Capture Market Growth Prospects to 2025 – TOP Vendors ADC market includes Bluebird, CIPHERLAB, Denso Wave, Eutronix S.A., Ingram Micro (HNA Group), SATO Holdings, ScanSource, SICK AG, TSC Auto ID

he global automatic data capture market accounted for US$ 13.84 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 22.02 Bn in 2025. Automation is at its peak across the globe, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization.

The automatic data capture market is segmented on the basis of technology, component and end-user; analyzed across five major geographic region namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and South America. The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. Global automatic data capture market by component is broadly segmented into three types- hardware, software and services. Hardware includes different scanners, readers, printers and other accessories used for the technology, software includes the software that runs on it and associated software development costs; whereas service includes the training, operation and other technological service provided after product sale. The automatic data capture market report also covers the major seven end-user including manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, healthcare, and others. The study provides other market insights and analysis of the global automatic data capture market in terms of competitive landscape, supply chain, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automatic Data Capture Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The report aims to provide an overview of global Automatic Data Capture Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current global ADC market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The Automatic Data Capture Market report also provide ecosystem analysis along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The List of Companies

1. Bluebird, Inc.

2. CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

3. Denso Wave Inc.

4. Eutronix S.A.

5. Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

6. SATO Holdings Corporation

7. ScanSource, Inc.

8. SICK AG

9. TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

10. Zebra Technologies Corporation

APAC is anticipated to be the among the most promising landscapes for automated data capturing market owing to its ability to cope up with the dramatic technological & industrial transformation and, robust IT infrastructure to support the integration of the technology.

Table of Content: –

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 Scope of the Study 16

1.2 the insight Partners Research Reports Guidance 16

2 Key Takeaways 18

2.1 Barcode Technology to Grow At A High Pace 18

2.2 Adoptions of ADC tools By the Retail Sector to Drive the Market 18

2.3 Hardware Segment of ADC in European Region to Account For the Major Share of the total Market 18

3 Automatic Data Capture Market Landscape 19

3.1 Market Overview 19