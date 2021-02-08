Automotive Engineering Services Market to 2027 Business Opportunities and Growth Strategies

The demand for automotive engineering services is gaining traction with the increasing trend of emission less transportation and the need for advanced safety features. Increasing developments and growth of the automotive industries in the emerging economies is propelling the growth of the automotive engineering services market. Europe market is likely to witness key growth on account of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

The automotive engineering services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments and adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions. However, the shift in business model and IP constraints are some factors restraining the growth of the automotive engineering services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of autonomous vehicles offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019659

The global automotive engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, location, and vehicle type. By service type, the market is segmented as designing, prototyping, testing, system integration, and concept/research. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS and safety, chassis, simulation, electrical, electronics, and body controls, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering, and others. On the basis of the location, the market is segmented as outsource and in-house. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehhicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive engineering services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive engineering services market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive engineering services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AKKA Technologies Group

– Altran Technologies SA

– AVL List GmbH

– Bertrandt AG

– Capgemini SE

– FEV Europe GmbH

– HCL Technologies Limited

– IAV GmbH

– L&T Technology Services Ltd

– Ricardo plc

The market players from automotive engineering services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive engineering services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive engineering services market.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019659

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Engineering Services Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Engineering Services Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Engineering Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Service Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Location Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Engineering Services Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]