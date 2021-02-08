Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is expected to grow from US$ 34.89 Bn in 2017 to US$ 76.93 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2027.

Automotive Semiconductor market is witnesses a stagnant growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in forthcoming years. The automotive semiconductor market consists of numerous tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies throughout the globe that capitalizes substantial amounts with a predetermined goal to create advance electronic and semiconductor products.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Semiconductor Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

With an endless innovations in a field of semiconductors, manufacturers are able to cater wide variety of applications in passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, and heavyweight commercial vehicles globally.

The List of Companies

1. NVidia Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4. Infineon Technologies AG

5. Rohm Semiconductor

6. Texas Instruments Inc.

7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

8. Robert Bosch Gmbh

9. ON Semiconductor Corporation

10. STMicroelectronics N.V.

Additionally, overall automotive industry is looking ahead to enter into partnership to further develop their product portfolio. A rise in the number of partnerships between automakers and semiconductor manufacturers for various projects to boost the automotive semiconductor products is observed in the market. These factors are anticipated to drive the automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of automotive semiconductor market based on component, application, and vehicle type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries.

By application segment, advanced driver assistance systems is accounted for largest share in the automotive semiconductor market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR followed by infotainment and safety systems during the forecast period 2018-2027.

The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive semiconductor market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of automotive semiconductor market and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the Automotive Semiconductor market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the automotive semiconductor market with respect to all geographic regions.

The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the automotive semiconductor market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The Asia Pacific is one of the prominent region in automotive semiconductor market which is contributing highest revenue globally and continues to move ahead economic growth and development of the region, which would also accelerate the automotive industry to nurture. Both automotive and semiconductor industry is anticipated to play a vital role in terms of contributing towards GDP. China and Japan are the most populated countries in APAC region due to which, need for automotive is high in these regions which further propels demand for related semiconductor.

In addition to this, growing economies in APAC region is experiencing a number of initiatives undertaken by regulatory bodies to accelerate the automotive industry in the countries to propel growth of entire automotive industry and eventually automotive semiconductor market.

Furthermore, development of connected infrastructure and autonomous vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea will further boost the demand for automotive semiconductor. Other factors also plays a major role in contributing towards the growth of Asia Pacific region that includes demographic trends, rising disposable income of individuals, and greater implementation of digital applications autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and IoT in a bid to become global powers is responsible to boost the automotive semiconductor market in the Asian countries.

China and Japan is expected to hold a high market share followed by Rest of APAC. Owing to this, several global manufacturers and providers of automotive semiconductor has potential to invest in this region.

