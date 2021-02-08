Automotive Steering System Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2022
Automotive steering system helps the driver maneuver and control the direction of the vehicle. It includes the hand-operated steering wheel, steering column, universal joints, and rack & pinion mechanism. The steering system has evolved from manual steering to power assist steering. Moreover, effective steering system increases the fuel efficiency of vehicle.
Surge in demand for fuel efficient automobiles and the rise in disposable income of consumers primarily drives the market. In addition, technology such as drive-by-wire is expected to be implemented in future vehicles, indicating lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high cost associated with power steering system could hamper the market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
JTEKT Corporation,
Nexteer Automotive,
Mando Corporation,
ThyssenKrupp Presta AG,
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH,
Showa Corporation,
NSK Ltd,
ZF Friedrichshafen AG,
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd,
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
The market is segmented by various types of automotive steering system namely as hydraulic power steering, electronic power steering, and electro-hydraulic power steering system. Moreover, on the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger vehicle. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends in this market
It offers quantitative analysis, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report
Competitive intelligence of leading players of automotive steering system helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY STEERING SYSTEM TYPE
Hydraulic Power Steering
Electronic Power Steering
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering System
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
