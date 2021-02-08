Automotive Tire Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2022 | Key Players are Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli, Michelin

Overview of Automotive Tire Market

The global automotive tire market is expected to reach $306 billion by 2022, according to a new report published by Publisher. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 43% share of the automotive tire market in 2015 and is expected to continue to dominate during the analysis period.

Increase in sales of automotive vehicles, rise in competition among tire manufacturers, enhancement of manufacturing processes, and increase in operating life of automobiles fuel the automotive tire market. However, growing market of retreading tires, and fluctuation in cost of raw materials could restrict the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in sales of automobiles across the globe is expected to unfold various opportunities for the key players.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli C. S.p.A., Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and CEAT Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheeler

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

