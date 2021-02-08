Automotive Wiring Harness Market Outlook, Current Trends and Future Forecast 2019-2022 | Key Players include Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation, Leoni Ag, Fujikura Ltd, Qingdao Sanyuan Group, And Pkc Group.

Overview of Automotive Wiring Harness Market

According to a new report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application Type and Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the global automotive wiring harness market was valued at $66,543 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $93,069 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The passenger cars segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 45% share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to lead in the future.



Automotive wiring harness is an assembly of cables or wires that transmit signals or electrical power. They are bound together by straps, cable ties, sleeves, cable lacing, electrical tape, or a combination of these systems. Wiring harnesses are usually designed according to geometric and electrical requirements. Automotive wiring harness is better safeguarded against the impact of vehicular vibrations as compared to the individual electric wires in an automobile. Moreover, this harness is more secure from abrasions and moisture. The automotive wiring harness industry is witnessing technological advancements to increase the efficiency of the harness. The price of automotive wiring harness has declined in recent times due to falling copper prices (one of the raw materials) and several lawsuits against the price control practice by the key manufacturers. This reduction in price has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The Key Players Profiled In The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Forecast Includes Delphi Automotive Llp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Thb Group, Spark Minda, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Nexans Autoelectric, Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation, Leoni Ag, Fujikura Ltd, Qingdao Sanyuan Group, And Pkc Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application Type

Body Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

Hvac Wiring Harness

Sensors Wiring Harness

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

