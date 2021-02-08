Biochips Market Projected to Reach $21,419 million by 2025 – bioMrieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm, HORIBA, Illumina, PerkinElmer, QIAGEN N.V.

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device, which performs several biochemical reactions. This device is a collection of microarrays or micro-test strips that are arranged on the surface of chip, and are meant to perform multiple tests simultaneously. Biochip is extremely small in size ranging from 2 inches to 12 inches. These chips can perform various biotechnology applications such as decoding genes and searching for contaminations in the sample in a few seconds.

The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Biochips Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biochips market along with current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Biochips Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Biochips Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Biochips Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Biochips Market Overview

5.2 Global Biochips Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Biochips Market

