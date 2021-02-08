Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market will Grow Pervasively at High CAGR by 2027 – Accenture, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PROVENANCE, SAP SE, ShipChain, Tata Consultancy Service, TradeLens

The Industry Report “Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market.

Blockchain technology helps the transportation and logistics industry to record transactions, tracks assets, as well as creates an efficient and transparent system to manage all documents involved in the process. Blockchain technology is a distributed ledger, which digitally records transaction history between the parties involved. Since the information stored in a blockchain is unchangeable, it cannot be altered by any third party. Thus, making the technology more secure in comparison to any existing solution.

The extensive adoption of blockchain technology highly propels the blockchain in the transportation and logistics market for trucking as well as the growth of quantum computing. Furthermore, the immersive growth of the e-commerce sector in developing economies is driving the logistics market, which in turn bolsters the growth of blockchain in the transportation and logistics market. The advantages of blockchain technology, such as increasing transparency, reducing fraud, and offering secure record-keeping, is influencing its adoption positively. Thus driving the demand for blockchain in the transportation and logistics market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PROVENANCE

SAP SE

ShipChain

Tata Consultancy Service

TradeLens

The “Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented based on mode, organizational size, and application. By mode, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is segmented into sea, land, and air. On the basis of organizational size, the blockchain in transportation and logistics market is bifurcated into SMES and large enterprises. The application segment of blockchain in transportation and logistics market is categorized into product traceability, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance risk and compliance management, tracking and visibility, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Blockchain in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

