Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 | Top Key Players – Bluegiga Technologies Oy, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm , Dialog Semiconductor , Broadcom Corporation

Bluetooth offers exchange of information over short range from mobile and fixed devices. It is a wireless technology developed as an alternative to data cables and it is wireless personal area network (WPAN) topology designed. Devices compatible with Classic Bluetooth (2.0 and 3.0) and Bluetooth 4.0 are identified as Bluetooth smart ready devices. Whereas, devices that supports Bluetooth 4.0 are recognized as Bluetooth smart devices.

Furthermore, low power requirement is one of the chief factors for the adoption of Bluetooth smart technology. Presently, wireless sensors are implanted in many of the consumer wearable products and electronic gadgets. With the help of Bluetooth technology, these wireless sensors connects with each other. Therefore, development of smart wireless sensors is a significant driving factor to bolster the growth of global Bluetooth smart system-on-chip (SoC) market. Additionally, the users does not need to incur any extra costs as traditional Bluetooth Smart Ready products are only supported by Bluetooth enabled devices. Low cost coupled with low power requirements are the factors responsible for the increase in growth of Bluetooth smart SoC market. Increasing demand for tables, smartphones and other wearable devices are the key drivers for growth of global Bluetooth smart SoC market.

Major Key Players of the Bluetooth Smart SoC Market are:

Bluegiga Technologies Oy, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm , Dialog Semiconductor , Broadcom Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Mediatek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, CSR PLC, Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. Among others are some of the key markets players operating in the global Bluetooth smart SoC market.

With the increased adoption of Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled gadgets and accessories, a connected infrastructure for electronic gadgets has formed. However, Bluetooth lacks in transferring heavy data and has a low streaming capacity, as compared to Wi-Fi and near field communication. Low streaming capacity is a key factor that hinders the global Bluetooth Smart SoC growth. Also, privacy and security concerns regarding the use to Bluetooth technology can be a major challenge for the industry players.

Bluetooth Smart SoC Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Bluetooth Smart SoC Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Bluetooth Smart SoC Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

In the end, Bluetooth Smart SoC industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

