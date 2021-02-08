Botox Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions and Top Manufacturers

Global Botox Market valued approximately USD 3840 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Botox Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species in the reproduction process. Escalating population aging between 25 years to 65 years to age, surging demand for minimally invasive treatment and escalating therapeutic utility of botulinum toxin are the substantial driving factors of the Botox market. Further, heavy investment on R&D projects to develop the therapeutic use of Botox is creating numerous opportunities in the market across the world.

The major market player included in this report are:

Ispen Group

Allergan Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Merck GmbH

US Worldmed LLC

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B

Botox

Dysport

Xeomin

Others

By End-Use:

Therapeutic Use

Aesthetic Use

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The regional analysis of Global Botox Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 78.9% in 2016 owing higher disposable income of the individuals and availability of a variety of aesthetic procedures in the region. Europe is the second largest supplier in the global Botox market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing geriatric population in the developing countries such as India and China.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Botox Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Botox Dynamics

Chapter 4. Botox Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Botox Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Botox Market, by End-Use

Chapter 7. Botox Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

