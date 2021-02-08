Carbon Fiber Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

Global Carbon Fiber Industry was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in the year 2018. Global Carbon Fiber Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2018 to reach USD 6.53 Billion by the year 2025. The global carbon fiber Industry is segmented into, end-user industry type, product type, raw material type, form, and region. By product type, the Industry is segmented into Continuous carbon fiber, Long carbon fiber and Short carbon fiber of which Continuous carbon fiber is the largest product type for carbon fiber in terms of volume. On the basis of the end user industry, in the global carbon fiber Industry, the aerospace & defense end-use application has been estimated to have the largest Industry share in terms of value & volume in 2018.

North America region holds the highest Industry share and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. North America is expected to register the highest demand for carbon fiber, owing to the surge in demand from aerospace and defense, automotive, wind turbine, and sports/leisure industries.

Major market players in Carbon Fiber Industry are Toray Industries Inc., Adherent Technologies Inc., TEIJIN Limited, Carbon Conversions, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Cytec Solvay Group, SGL Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation – Tairylan Division, Hexcel Corp., Dowaksa, and brief information of 9 more companies provided in the report. Toray Industries Inc. is the leader with the highest Industry share, followed by Teijin and Mitsubishi. Formosa and SGL group are the fourth and fifth-ranked players by revenue.

SWOT analysis of Carbon Fiber Industry

Strength:

Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles

Increases Demand in Sporting Goods/Leisure Industry

Weakness:

High R&D investment and cost

Opportunities:

Growing popularity of recycled carbon fiber (RCF)

Threats:

Environmental regulations

Carbon Fiber Industry Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Raw Material

Pan-based carbon fiber

Pitch-based carbon fiber & rayon-based carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Type

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Form

Composite carbon fiber

Non-composite carbon fiber

Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Carbon Fiber Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

