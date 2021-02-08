Cold Pain Therapy Market:: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Global Cold Pain Therapy Industry was valued at USD 1.69 Billion in the year 2018. Global Cold Pain Therapy Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2019 to reach USD 2.29 Billion by the year 2025. In the global Cold Pain Therapy Industry, by region, North America holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, U.S, Japan and China are the major markets and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. The growth is attributed due to growing awareness and rising geriatric population.

The Cold Pain Therapy Industry is segmented on the basis of products, application, and region. By product, the Industry is categorized into OTC product and prescription product of which OTC product was the largest type segment of the Cold Pain Therapy Industry in 2018 and is expected to grow with XX% CAGR in coming years. Based on application, it is classified into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy of these musculoskeletal disorders is expected to hold the highest Industry share in 2018.

Major market players in Cold Pain Therapy Industry are Beiersdorf, Breg, Sanofi, DJO Finance, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Össur, Performance Health, Pfizer, and Other 8 more companies detailed information is provide in the report.

SWOT analysis of Cold Pain Therapy Industry

Strength:

Growing number of injury cases caused by sports activities

Growth in health care expenditure

Weakness:

Side effects, and discomfort related with the treatment

Opportunities:

Inflexible regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines

Growing Awareness Among Consumers

Threats:

Lack of reimbursement

Cold Pain Therapy Industry Segmentation:

Cold Pain Therapy Industry Overview, By Product

• OTC Products

o Pharmaceuticals

o Medical Devices

• Prescription Products

o Motorized Devices

o Non-Motorized Devices

Cold Pain Therapy Industry Overview, By Application

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Post-Operative Therapy

• Sports Medicine

• Post-Trauma Therapy

Cold Pain Therapy Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

