Collision Avoidance System Market Growth Analysis and Emerging Trends 2019-2023 | Key Players are Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch, Denso, Autoliv
According to a recent report titled, Collision Avoidance System Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global collision avoidance system market was valued at $13.18 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $24.99 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023.
Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659342/sample
Collision avoidance systems are designed to decrease the accidents and crashes between two vehicles. Such systems involve technologies such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, which monitors the environment of the vehicle constantly and assists the driver by crash warning or by avoiding a collision. The system is capable to detect and warn the driver of potential hazard conditions in the forward, side, and rear regions of the vehicle. The collision avoidance systems have applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail.
Increase in demand for automated vehicles predominantly drives the automobile collision avoidance system market. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements the market. However, high installation cost hampers the growth of the market to a greater extent. On the other hand, increase in automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive is anticipated to create greater opportunities for market expansion.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Delphi Automotive LLP
Robert Bosch GmbH
Denso Corporation
Autoliv, Inc.
General Electric Company
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Siemens AG
Alstom SA
Wabtec Corporation
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Collision Avoidance System market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2017-2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
Get Best Discount on this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659342/discount
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY TYPE
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Parking assistance
Others (blind spot detection & night vision)
BY TECHNOLOGY
LIDAR
RADAR
Ultrasonic
Camera
BY APPLICATION
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Rail
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Purchase a copy of this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659342/buy/4999
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: ReportsWeb
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876