Collision Avoidance System Market Growth Analysis and Emerging Trends 2019-2023 | Key Players are Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch, Denso, Autoliv

According to a recent report titled, Collision Avoidance System Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global collision avoidance system market was valued at $13.18 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $24.99 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Collision avoidance systems are designed to decrease the accidents and crashes between two vehicles. Such systems involve technologies such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, which monitors the environment of the vehicle constantly and assists the driver by crash warning or by avoiding a collision. The system is capable to detect and warn the driver of potential hazard conditions in the forward, side, and rear regions of the vehicle. The collision avoidance systems have applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail.

Increase in demand for automated vehicles predominantly drives the automobile collision avoidance system market. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements the market. However, high installation cost hampers the growth of the market to a greater extent. On the other hand, increase in automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive is anticipated to create greater opportunities for market expansion.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Delphi Automotive LLP

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Autoliv, Inc.

General Electric Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Parking assistance

Others (blind spot detection & night vision)

BY TECHNOLOGY

LIDAR

RADAR

Ultrasonic

Camera

BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Rail

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

