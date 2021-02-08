Digital Banking Platforms Market Future Business Strategies To 2027: Appway AG, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

Digital Experience Platform or DXP is a developing category of the enterprise software which supports the companies which are enduring digital transformation. It provides a design to enterprises to digitize their respective business operations, collect in-depth data about customer insight, and also to deliver a reliable and connected customer experience. The organizations use DXP to enhance their mobile applications, portals, websites, and other platforms.

As this platform assist the enterprises to match up with changing customer needs, DXP is gaining high momentum among the businesses. Therefore, with an urge to deliver adequate customer services, DXP is used to have a high base of satisfied clientele. This factor plays an important role in driving the growth of digital experience platform market. Moreover, SMEs are seeking to adopt a cloud model with an aim to lower the initial setup cost of IT infrastructure. Therefore, deployment of DXP among SMEs is high, which is projected to raise the adoption of digital experience platform by the players in the future.

Leading Digital Banking Platforms Market Players: – Appway AG, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, Worldline

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital banking platforms industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital banking platforms market with detailed market segmentation by mode, deployment, and geography. The global digital banking platforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital banking platforms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital banking platforms market is segmented on the basis of mode and deployment. Based on the mode, the market is bifurcated into corporate banking and personal banking. The deployment segment of digital banking platforms market is classified into cloud and on-premise.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital banking platforms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The digital banking platforms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Banking Platforms Market Landscape

4 Digital Banking Platforms Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis- Global

6 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Digital Banking Platforms Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Digital Banking Platforms Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Highlights of the Study:

· To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

· To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

· Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

· What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

· Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

