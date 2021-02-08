Digital Utility Market Business Overview and Key Vendors Analysis, 2018-2027 | ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Capgemini SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, and General Electric Company. Also, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE

Increasing demands for increasing productivity as well as the efficiency of the power generation industry coupled with rising regulatory norms by the concerned bodies are anticipated to be major factors driving the digital utility market. Higher implementation costs, as well as poor digital infrastructures in the developing economies, pose a challenge to the growth of digital utility market. Growing implementations of smart cities in various countries of the world provide opportunities to the players operating in the digital utility market.

Get PDF SAMPLE Brochure https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009187

The “Global Digital Utility Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital utility market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital utility market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, technology, network, and geography. The global digital utility market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital utility market based on the device deployment model, technology, and network. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall digital utility market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The digital utility market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital utility market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the digital utility market.

Also, key digital utility market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Capgemini SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, and General Electric Company. Also, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are a few other important players in the digital utility market.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009187

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876