Edge Computing Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Top Key Players – AT&T, Cisco Systems, Dell, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, etc

Edge computing is a planned approach of computing for IoT environments, which provides IT resources such as computing power and storage capacity, to the data producing devices and sensors. The data processing in edge computing takes place at the edge of the network, which further helps in reducing the low-latency problems.

Edge Computing Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation.

The global edge computing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into services and solution. On the basis of application, it is classified into connected cars, smart grids, critical infrastructure monitoring, traffic management, environmental monitoring, augmented reality, assets tracking, security & surveillance, and others.

This report studies Edge Computing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Edge Computing Market Segment by Organization Size: Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

Edge Computing Market Segment by Applications: Connected Cars, Smart Grids, Critical Infrastructure Monitoring, Traffic Management, Environmental Monitoring, Augmented Reality, Assets Tracking, Security and Surveillance, and Others.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global edge computing market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global edge computing market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

