Electric Rice Cooker Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Electric Rice Cooker Industry

A rice cooker is an electrical kitchen appliance use for cooking of rice. It utilizes an insulated outer container and an inner removable bowl, often coated with a non-stick surface, and has an indicator for water level to be maintained vis-à- vis the quantity of rice. The cooking principle is simple: it boils rice through the heating via electric element around the inner container. While cooking (when water is being evaporated from food), about 700 watts of electric power is consumed; on slow cooking mode, once the food is cooked, about 30–45 watts of electricity is consumed

First of all, a key driver of the global rice cookers market is convenience of rice cookers, customers can control temperature and select time of cooking. In addition, they are able to cook what they want including fish and soup even porridge. Second, Asia Pacific electric rice cooker dominate the market share in the following year owing to the largest consumption of rice and large number of population in the region. China Demand for electric rice cooker and scooters is significantly higher than other countries across the region. Others are expected to rise in forecast period.

The global Electric Rice Cooker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Rice Cooker market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Rice Cooker in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Rice Cooker in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Rice Cooker market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Rice Cooker market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic

Bajaj Electricals

Pigeon Corporation,

Zojirushi America Corporation

Cusinart

Tiger Corporation

Sunbeam Products

Aroma Housewares Company

Market size by Product

Insulation Automatic

Timing Insulation

New Microcomputer Cont

Market size by End User

E-Commerce

Retail store

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Rice Cooker market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Rice Cooker market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Rice Cooker companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Rice Cooker submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Rice Cooker Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Insulation Automatic

1.4.3 Timing Insulation

1.4.4 New Microcomputer Cont

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 E-Commerce

1.5.3 Retail store

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Rice Cooker Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Rice Cooker Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Rice Cooker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Rice Cooker Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Rice Cooker Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Electric Rice Cooker Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Rice Cooker Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Rice Cooker Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Rice Cooker Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Rice Cooker Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Rice Cooker Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Rice Cooker by Countries

6.1.1 North America Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Electric Rice Cooker by Product

6.3 North America Electric Rice Cooker by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Rice Cooker by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Electric Rice Cooker by Product

7.3 Europe Electric Rice Cooker by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Rice Cooker by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Rice Cooker by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Rice Cooker by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Electric Rice Cooker by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Electric Rice Cooker by Product

9.3 Central & South America Electric Rice Cooker by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Rice Cooker by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Rice Cooker Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Rice Cooker Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Rice Cooker by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Rice Cooker by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Toshiba Corporation

11.1.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Toshiba Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Toshiba Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.1.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Panasonic

11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Panasonic Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Panasonic Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.3 Bajaj Electricals

11.3.1 Bajaj Electricals Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Bajaj Electricals Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Bajaj Electricals Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.3.5 Bajaj Electricals Recent Development

11.4 Pigeon Corporation,

11.4.1 Pigeon Corporation, Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Pigeon Corporation, Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Pigeon Corporation, Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.4.5 Pigeon Corporation, Recent Development

11.5 Zojirushi America Corporation

11.5.1 Zojirushi America Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Zojirushi America Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Zojirushi America Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.5.5 Zojirushi America Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Cusinart

11.6.1 Cusinart Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Cusinart Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Cusinart Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.6.5 Cusinart Recent Development

11.7 Tiger Corporation

11.7.1 Tiger Corporation Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Tiger Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Tiger Corporation Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.7.5 Tiger Corporation Recent Development

11.8 Sunbeam Products

11.8.1 Sunbeam Products Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Sunbeam Products Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Sunbeam Products Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.8.5 Sunbeam Products Recent Development

11.9 Aroma Housewares Company

11.9.1 Aroma Housewares Company Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Aroma Housewares Company Electric Rice Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Aroma Housewares Company Electric Rice Cooker Products Offered

11.9.5 Aroma Housewares Company Recent Development

