Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth, Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2019-2025 | Key Players include Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung, Wanxiang
Overview of Electric Vehicle Battery Market
According to a recent report titled, Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type, Battery Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, the global electric vehicle market was valued at $23 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $84 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025.
Download Sample Copy of this Report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658983/sample
An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery, which is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Also known as a traction battery, it uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion.
At present, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the global EV battery market. An increase in vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific EV market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which further propels the growth. According to Economics Times, The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) China has set up a trial EV battery recycle program in the greater Beijing Hebei Tianjin region, the Yangtze River, Pearl Delta River, and Central China areas to curb pollution, as on 5 March, 2018.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key global market players profiled in the report include Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung, Wanxiang, Beijing Pride Power, Tianneng, and SB LiMotive.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Electric Vehicle Battery market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2017-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
Get Best Discount on this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658983/discount
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PROPULSION TYPE
Battery Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
BY BATTERY TYPE
Lead Acid Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
Lithium ion Battery
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Two Wheeler
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Purchase a copy of this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012658983/buy/5370
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: ReportsWeb
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876