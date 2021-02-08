EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Power and Control Cables Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Power and Control Cables market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Power and Control Cables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K m), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Power and Control Cables for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Power and Control Cables market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Power and Control Cables sales volume (K m), price (USD/m), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

NKT Cables Group

Finolex Cables

Bahra Advanced Cable

Caledonian Cables

DUCAB

Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable

Riyadh Cables Group

Southwire Company

Havells India

El Sewedy Electric

Jeddah Cables

RPG Cables

Kei Industries

Sterlite Power Transmission

Diamond Power Infrastructure

Gupta Power Infrastructure

Universal Cables

The Kerite Company

Reka Cables

Synergy Cables

TELE-FONIKA Kable

Furukawa Electric

Polycab

CMI

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Power Cable

Control Cable

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Utilities

Industrial (Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Cement

