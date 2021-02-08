Emergency Food Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2025 | General Mills, Kellog’s, Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Del Monte Foods

Emergency Food market was valued at $5,169 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,142 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in demand for emergency food products in regions witnessing incurring uncertain climatic conditions drives the growth of the global emergency food market in terms of sales value.

Emergency Food Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Nestle S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellog’s, Conagra Brands Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Del Monte Foods Inc., CHB, and Princes Limited.

According to United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, between 2000 and 2017, disaster-hit countries reported an economic loss of U.S.$2,907 billion, of which uncertain climatic conditions accounted for 77% of the total disaster factor, was valued at U.S.$2,245 billion.

This report studies Emergency Food in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Emergency Food Market Segment by Product: Ready to Eat Meals, Protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juice, non-perishable pasteurized milk and infant food.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global emergency food market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

