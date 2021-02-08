Europe: Customer Care BPO Market Professional Survey Report 2027 by Key Players like ALORICA INC, Arvato AG, Atento, Comdata, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance, Teletech Holdings

The Europe Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 2.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 4.80 Bn in 2027. The growing customer-centric businesses, the demand for cost-efficient, and value-added services are increasing. It is essential to provide the best customer service to all the customers, including new, existing, and potential customers. To serve the customer, businesses are opting for outsourced customer care service. Customer care BPO helps companies in various ways such as reduce operational cost, reduce workforce, gain competitive advantage, increase cross-selling & up-selling, increase customer loyalty & retention, build brand reputation, increase overall profitability, and others. The customers in today’s highly competitive environment are very demanding in terms of services. Businesses are highly focused on offering excellent services to its customers. To fulfill the need for customer services, various enterprises are opting for outsourced customer care BPO. The growing concern for enhanced customer services is positively impacting the growth of the customer care BPO market.

Over the years, customer care BPO services are providing cost-effective services to their customers. To offer enhanced services to its customer in the competitive market, vendors are implanting various technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation) and AI (artificial intelligence). The RPA has profoundly impacted the entire BPO service. RPA is a cost-efficient, high speed with enhanced efficiency in customer service. Along with call center services, vendors offer real-time analysis and insights based on customer data. Vendors have a tremendous opportunity to serve customers by implementing these new technologies along with the service portfolio.

The Europe customer care BPO market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the customer care BPO market is expected to change during the upcoming years. The customer care BPO market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players that capture a significant share of the customer care BPO market.

The customer care BPO market by the solution is segmented into onshore outsourcing, offshore outsourcing, and nearshore outsourcing. Onshore customer care BPO are the firms which provide its services to the companies present in the same country or region. The onshore customer care provides smooth training, deployment, communication, and many other functions which are crucial for the business customer service. With this onshore customer care, the companies reduce its labor costs to some extent and take advantage from highly skilled labor less cultural barrier, but the cost of onshore customer service is high as compared to offshore or nearshore locations. The call center agents have a superior grasp on English, and the ability to get linked with its customers with ease in both tangible and intangible ways and improve customer satisfaction. This onshore customer service is majorly beneficial for the industries selling their products or service with a certain level of complexity, or higher level of technical knowledge.

The overall Europe customer care BPO market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe customer care BPO market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe customer care BPO market based on all the segmentation provided for the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as V.P.s, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe customer care BPO industry.

Some of the players present in customer care BPO market are ALORICA INC, Arvato AG, Atento, Comdata, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance, Teletech Holdings, and Webhelp Group among others.

