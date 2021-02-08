Fabry Disease Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis Forecast Period 2019-2026 | Key Players include Moderna Therapeutics, Green Cross Pharma, JCR Pharmaceuticals, ISU Abxis

Overview of Fabry Disease Market

Top Key Players in Fabry Disease Market:

Moderna Therapeutics Inc., Green Cross Pharma Pte Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., ISU Abxis Co Ltd., Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Shire Plc., Greenovation Biotech GmbH, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Avrobio Inc.

Fabry Disease Market Segmentation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America, Europe

China, Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America and Others

On the basis of types, the Fabry Disease market is primarily split into:

Kidney

Heart

Skin

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Chaperone Treatment

Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT)

Others

Table of Contents

1 Fabry Disease Market Overview

2 Global Fabry Disease Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Fabry Disease Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Fabry Disease Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Fabry Disease Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Fabry Disease Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Fabry Disease Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

