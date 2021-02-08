Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Brightcove, Ooyala (Telstra), Piksel, thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), IBM Cloud Video, Kaltura, Samba Tech, Wistia, Arkena, Xstream

Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Global Market Report 2019-2023

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Brightcove, Ooyala (Telstra), Piksel, thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), IBM Cloud Video, Kaltura, Samba Tech, Wistia, Arkena, Xstream, Ensemble Video, MediaPlatform, Viocorp, Anvato (Google), Vzaar

Product Type Segmentation

Software

Service

Industry Segmentation

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Table of Content:

Section 1 Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Product Definition

Section 2 Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Segmentation (Product Type

Level)

Section 6 Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Segmentation (Industry

Level)

Section 7 Global Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Segmentation (Channel

Level)

Section 8 Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Cost of Production Analysis

