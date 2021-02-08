Fencing Equipment Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Absolute Fencing Gear, Blue Gauntlet Fencing, Leon Paul, PBT Fencing and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Fencing Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fencing is a sport in which two competitors fight using rapier-style swords that are called weapons; each competitor earns points by contacting his or her opponent. To win, the participants must score 15 points (in the case of elimination matches) or five points (in the case of preliminary matches) before their opponents. The protective clothing segment dominated the fencing equipment market. Fencing protective clothing includes fencing jacket, knickers, plastrons, and chest protectors. A fencing jacket is the outermost layer of protective clothing, is padded, and long-sleeved. There are many different varieties of underarm protectors and are distinguished primarily by the thickness of the material and amount of padding. The growing incidences of fencing activities among women and children will drive the growth of this segment over the predicted period.

The women segment is the major contributor to the fencing equipment market. The Rio 2016 Olympics observed the participation of around 125 women in fencing from all over the world. Girls like fencing because they consider it as exciting and empowering. For women, fencing is a symbol of empowerment. More women participation in fencing will lead to a significant increase in the demand for this sport equipment, further contributing to the growth of the overall market. This report focuses on Fencing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fencing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Absolute Fencing Gear (AFM)

Blue Gauntlet Fencing

Leon Paul

PBT Fencing

AllStar Fencing (US) Limited

Alliance Fencing Equipment

American Fencers Supply

Blade Fencing Equipment

Fencing Armor

Triplette Competition Arms

Victory Fencing Gear

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fencing Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fencing Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Protective Clothing

Weapons

Masks

Accessories

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Children



