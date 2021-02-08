Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry was valued at USD 4.37 Billion in the year 2018. Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to reach USD 9.36 Billion by the year 2025.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level India and China are the major markets and holds a substantial Industry share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079103

The Fire-resistant Fabrics Industry is segmented on the basis of type, by end- user application, and by region. By type, the Industry is categorized into apparel and non-Apparel is the largest application of fire-resistant fabrics and is expected to grow with XX% CAGR in coming years. This is majorly owing to the rising demand for protective clothing. Based on end-user application, Industrial protective and mining clothing is expected to dominate the fire-resistant fabrics Industry with a share of more than XX%, owing to increasing demand from oil & gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemical industries.

Major market players in Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry are Dow, DuPont, Glen Raven Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Fibers International, Royal Tencate N.V., Solvay, Teijin Limited, and other 9 more companies provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry

Strength:

Growing demand in end- user industries

Increasing Demand for Fire Resistant Fabrics in Home and Commercial Furnishing

Weakness:

High price and long production cycles

Opportunities:

Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations

Threats:

Barriers for Entry of New Players

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry Segmentation:

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry Overview, By Type

• Apparel

• Non- Apparel

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry Overview, By End User Application

• Industrial Protective & Mining Clothing

• Transport

• Defense & Firefighting Services

• Others

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079103

Fire-Resistant Fabrics Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/fire-resistant-fabrics-market/10079103

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Trending Report

Online Classified Market

Solid Phase Extraction Industry Market

Digital Twin Market

Online Classified Market

Solid Phase Extraction Industry Market

Digital Twin Market

Vitamin K2 Market

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Research Report Forecast to 2023

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market