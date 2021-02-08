Flat Carbon Steel Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market

Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry was valued at USD 414 Billion in the year 2018. Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to reach USD 536 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is also Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period owing to their Industry demands. At the country level, India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to growing demand and popularity for the flat carbon steel products.

Major market players in Flat Carbon Steel Industry are Baosteel Group (Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited), SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), China Baowu Group Ltd., POSCO Steel., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, CSC Steel Holdings Berhad, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Gerdau S.A., PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group), and 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

The segmentation is done on the basis of product, by application and by region. On the basis of product types, the Industry is segmented into plates, hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, galvanized coils, pre-painted steel coils, and tinplates of which hot-rolled coil segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period owing to their strength and durability. By application, the Industry is segmented into Machine Manufacturing and Building and Construction of which Building and Construction segment holds the highest Industry share in 2018.

SWOT analysis of Flat Carbon Steel Industry

Strength:

Growing application in end-users industry

The rise in urban population

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms

Opportunities:

Increase in investments in infrastructure

Threats:

Available alternative and cheap products

Flat Carbon Steel Industry Segmentation

Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Product Type

• Hot-rolled coils

• Plates

• Galvanized coils

• Cold-rolled coils

• Tinplates

• Pre-painted steel coils

Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Application

• Machine Manufacturing

• Building and Construction

Flat Carbon Steel Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

