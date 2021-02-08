Flight Inspection Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (System, Services); End User (Defense Airports, Commercial Airports) and Geography

Flight inspection ensures periodic evaluation of navigational aids employed in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signal for the safety and accuracy purposes.The flight inspection market is expected to proliferate in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of new airports and increasing air passenger traffic. Increasing prominence of pilot assistance and aircraft control system and stringent safety regulations for the aviation industry are further likely to propel the growth of the flight inspection market. However, airport up-gradation projects and increasing inspection activities are also expected to escalate industry growth in the coming years.

Flight Inspection Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Flight Inspection Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Key players profiled in the report are

– Aerodata AG

– Airfield Technology, Inc.

– Bombardier, Inc.

– ENAV S.p.A.

– Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group)

– Radiola Limited

– Saab AB

– Safran SA

– SKY KG Airlines

– Textron Aviation Inc.

The global flight inspection market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as system and services. By system, the market is further segmented as fixed system, mobile system, and ground-based system. The service segment is further classified into routine, commissioning, and special inspection. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as defense airports and commercial airports.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flight inspection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting flight inspection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Force analysis.

