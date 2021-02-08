Frozen Processed Food Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Frozen Processed Food Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

The frozen process food is an evolving market. The frozen processed food refers to the food products that are preserved in the freezing temperature to enhance their shelf life. The foods are made to change the adoption of physical as well as chemical means to add certain desirable properties to them.

The ready to eat food items are even processed to enhance the shelf life. Freezing is one of the most commonly used techniques across the globe for the preservation of food products. The low cost associated with the freezing technique and its effectiveness increases its demand. The process of freezing is carried out at a temperature of -6 degrees Fahrenheit, thereby restricting the growth of bacteria on the food items. The global frozen processed food is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

The changing lifestyle of the consumer due the busy schedules is one of the major drivers for the market grows of frozen processed food. The rise of ready-to-eat food products, an increase in the disposable income of people and the growing demand for convenience food also accounts for the growth of the global market. The ability of the frozen processed food to retain the nutritional value further increases its demand. The increase in the demand for frozen food products among the youth population is another factor that propels the market growth. The growth in the number of refrigerators in households will also boost the frozen processed food market. The technological advancements like smart warehousing will also positively impact the growth of the market.

An increase in awareness among the consumers about the potential demerits of frozen processed food may hamper market growth.

Global Market Fragmentation

The global market of frozen processed food is broadly classified based on the product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product, the global frozen processed food is further subdivided into frozen desserts, frozen meat substitutes, frozen bakery products, frozen processed seafood, frozen processed red meat, frozen processed poultry, and other products. The frozen processed poultry segment accounts for the highest share in the global market. The popularity of the poultry products, their cost-effective nature, and their growing dietary preference accounts for the leading position of the market.

Depending on the distribution channel, the global market includes a store-based channel and a non-store-based channel. The store-based distribution channel is expected to dominate the global market.

Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global market of frozen processed food includes the North America region, Asia Pacific region, Central and South America region, Europe region, and the Middle East and Africa region. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to the increasing inclination among consumers towards the convenience food in the region. The increase in the working population and the growing hectic lifestyle in the region also accounts for the leading position of the market.

The important players of the frozen processed food market are Kraft Foods Group, Tyson Foods, Kellogg’s, Nestle, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, and Frito-Lay.

Industry Trend

The top players like Kellogg’s and Nestle are focusing on innovations in the frozen processed food to enhance the healthy and nutritional value of the food products

