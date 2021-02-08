Global Aerospace Plastics Market 2019: SABIC, Victrex, Drake Plastics Ltd, Solvay

“Global Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aerospace Plastics market with detailed market segmentation by polymer type, application, end user industry and geography.

The global Aerospace Plastics market is segmented on the basis of material, type and end-user industry. On the basis of polymer, the Aerospace Plastics market is segmented into, polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polycarbonate (PC), polyphenyl sulfide (PPS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene(ABS). On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, aerostructure, components, equipment, systems & support, cabin interiors, propulsion systems, satellites, construction and insulation components. Based on end-user industry, the global Aerospace Plastics market is segmented into, commercial & freighter aircrafts, military aircraft, rotary aircraft, general aviation, others.

Aerospace plastics is also known as high-performance plastics. These plastics are highly added value plastics with special properties like thermal stability and crystallinity. Aerospace plastics offers high flexural and tensile strength coupled with high rigidity over a broad temperature range. These plastics are used in aircrafts’ cabin interiors such as tray tables, armrests, seat backs, etc. aerospace plastics are also used in aircrafts’ backlit panel, valve components and as aerospace locking fasteners and splines. These plastics are gaining significant traction aerospace industry, mainly due to their high resistance to chemicals, high tensile strength and high impact resistance.

Rising demand for general aviation and commercial aviation will drive the growth of aerospace plastics market. As lightweight aircraft are deployed to increase the performance and efficiency of aircraft, it is likely to drive the demand for high-performance plastics in the coming years. Growth in the disposable income of middle-class households and with the increase in the number of low-cost carriers is consequently expected to drive the demand for aerospace plastics. The aviation industry uses Aerospace Plastics for improvement in fuel efficiency, protection such as plastic wrap insulation to protect wire and cable in the cabin of the aircraft, etc. However, high capital cost and low level of production of aerospace plastics per year which is projected to hinder the growth of the Aerospace Plastics market. Likewise, rapid growth in commercialization of aviation industry and need for reduction in operating cost of the carriers may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aerospace Plastics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aerospace Plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global Aerospace Plastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aerospace Plastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Aerospace Plastics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aerospace Plastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aerospace Plastics market in these regions.

SABIC

Victrex

Drake Plastics Ltd

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Vantage Plane Plastics

Paco Plastics & Engineering Inc.

3P

Performance Plastics Products

Big Bear Plastics

