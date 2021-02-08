Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Usage based insurance, also known as pay as you drive (PAYD) and pay how you drive (PHYD) and mile-based auto insurance is a type of automobile insurance whereby the costs of motor insurance are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behaviour and place.
In 2018, the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Progressive
Generali Group
Insure The Box Ltd
Allstate
Desjardins
Metromile
Liberty Mutual
Aviva
Admiral Group
Ageas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Odometer Data Based
GPS data based
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Compact Car
Mid-size Car
Full-size Car
SUV/Crossover
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
