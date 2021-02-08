Global Bubble Tea Market Size study by End User by Type and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Bubble Tea Market valued approximately USD 1945.6 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. With increasing number of dedicated retails chains and rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated drinks, bubble tea has gained immense popularity across the world in last few years. Furthermore, availability of bubble tea at lower prices as compared to other similar beverages and health benefits of the various healthy ingredients in tea such as green and black tea base and tapioca is driving the demand for bubble tea globally. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to various concerns health issues and rising trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

Lollicup USA Inc.

CuppoTee Company

Bubble Tea House Company

Ten Ren’s Tea Time.

Boba Box Limited.

Sumos Sdn Bhd.

Gong Cha USA

Boba Tea Company

Troika JC. (Qbubble).

Fokus Inc.

Kung Fu Tea

Boba Guys Inc

Chatime

ShareTea

The regional analysis of Global Bubble Tea Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market is dominated by North America region with revenue contribution of 49.24% in 2017. The U.S. and Canada are primarily coffee loving countries; however, the adoption of bubble tea is gaining rapid pace in the region with more consumers being attracted towards the beverage considering its health benefits and customizable quality. Bubble tea has become a mainstream beverage in U.S. and Canada in last few years with several Taiwanese brands such as Gong Cha and Boba Guys targeting the U.S. as a prime region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User

– Kids (<10 years)

– Teenagers (<25 years)

– Adults

By Type:

– Original Bubble tea

– Fruit flavored Bubble tea

– Others

