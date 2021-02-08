Global Digital Rights Management Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Digital Rights Management Industry
Digital rights management (DRM) is a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media. The purpose of DRM is to prevent unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restrict the ways consumers can copy content they’ve purchased.
Digital rights management is mainly used for two applications: Small & Medium Business, Large Business. For hardware platform, DRM can be operated on PC, Mobile device, TV, etc. And Digital rights management can be segmented into several main types by products, such as Video/Film, Software/APPs, Game, TV/OTT, etc.
Microsoft, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems, DELL/EMC, Oracle, Sony, Symantec, LockLizard, Amazon, Intertrust Technologies, Intel, Seclore, Founder Tech and Haihaisoft are the key suppliers in the global digital rights management market. Top 10 took up about 58% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 40% of the Chinese market. Microsoft, Google, Apple and Adobe Systems which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.
In 2018, the global Digital Rights Management market size was 1290 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Google
Apple
Adobe Systems
DELL/EMC
Oracle
Sony
Symantec
LockLizard
Amazon
Intertrust Technologies
Intel
Seclore
Founder Tech
Haihaisoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video/Film
Software/APPs
Game
TV/OTT
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
PC
Mobile
TV
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Rights Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Rights Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
