Global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

An electromechanical relay uses a physical moving part to connect contacts within the output component of the relay. The movement of this contact is generated using electromagnetic forces from the low-power input signal, allowing the completion of the circuit that contains the high-power signal. The physical component within the electromechanical relay commonly makes a “click” sound, which can actually be useful in some situations, though it can lead to internal arcing and takes a relatively large amount of time to move.

Electromechanical relays are switches that control high power electrical devices by using a small amount of power. Rising global energy prices is driving the demand for advanced electromechanical relays to reduce power consumption. Rising number of renewable energy projects is also fuelling the demand for high capacity electromechanical relays, thus positively impacting the growth of global EMR market. However, advancements in semiconductor fabrication and manufacturing technology has led to the emergence of solid-state relays (SSRs) which hamstrings the growth of EMR market during the projected period.

The global Electromechanical Relay (EMR) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Electromechanical Relay (EMR) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electromechanical Relay (EMR) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Struthers-Dunn

Schneider Electric

FUJITSU

ABB

General Electric

TE Connectivity

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Teledyne Relays

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

General Purpose Relay

Power Relay

Contactor

Time-Delay Relay

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Aerospace and Defense

Communication and Technology

HVAC

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

