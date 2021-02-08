Global Embedded Security for Internet Of Things Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players – Intel, Cisco, NXP, Infineon, Gemalto, Check Point, Palo Alto, ARM, Synopsys and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Summary
Embedded Security for Internet Of Things Market 2019-2025
Description: –
An embedded system is a computer system with a dedicated function within a larger mechanical or electrical system, often with real-time computing constraints. It is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts. Embedded systems control many devices in common use today. Ninety-eight percent of all microprocessors are manufactured as components of embedded systems.
The controller chip segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 2,300 Mn in 2017, accounting for more than 80% of the global market revenue share.
Scope of the Report:
The global Embedded Security For Internet Of Things market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Embedded Security For Internet Of Things volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Embedded Security For Internet Of Things market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Intel
Cisco
NXP
Infineon
Gemalto
Check Point
Palo Alto
ARM
Synopsys
Inside Secure
Trend Micro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Software
Controller Chip
Segment by Application
Retail
Aerospace and Defence
Healthcare
Gaming
Automotive
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
