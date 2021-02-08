Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) is the strategies, methods, and tools used to capture, manage, store, preserve, and deliver content and documents related to organizational processes.
Latin America is expected to emerge the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as enterprises in this region are shifting towards cloud deployment.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Communication
Retail
Transportation
International Business Machines
Hewlett Packard
M-Files
Microsoft
Newgen Software
OpenText
Oracle
Xerox
Alfresco Software
Hyland Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Records
Images
Web Pages
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Retail
Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
