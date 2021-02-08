Global Traffic Road Marking Coating Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % by 2029|3M Company, Swarco AG

The global market for Traffic Road Marking Coating is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.3 % over the estimated period of time.

Road marking shall be defined as the lines, designs, words or other apparatus used to monitor, warn, guide and provide information for road users, or attached or fixed to the traffic or carry way or to objects within as well as in the vicinity of the traffic line. The fast rise in traffic congestion worldwide drives this market’s development. In terms of revenue, the paint segment dominated the worldwide market.

However, Paints are considered a significant source of damaging emissions of VOCs. As a result, thermoplastic coatings and other environmentally friendly options were developed. Growing concerns about road safety, combined with a growing need for efficient road traffic control and management is supporting market development. Introducing organic road markings and an growing understanding of the use of eco-friendly marking materials would offer the market of road markings for traffic in the coming years a growing opportunity.

Thermoplastic coatings adhere to the surface rapidly and firmly. Also, You can add additional additives over time to keep the color. This increases their ability to reflect. In the near future, the implementation of multiple accident reduction projects and improvements in road security & maintenance will drive the entire market. In China, Japan, South Korea, India are the fastest-ground nations for road marking coatings, and Asia-Pacific is the largest area in the road marking industry. As developing countries focus on highway developments, Europe and North America are also experiencing substantial development.

Key players in this industry include 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company, Swarco AG, Sherwin-Williams, Geveko Markings, Ennis Flint, Crown Technology LLC, Vertex Group, K.M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd., Lanino Road Marking Products.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2029. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering more than 10 leading Traffic Road Marking Coating industry producers.

