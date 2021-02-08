Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.
Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.
In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.
In 2018, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
JDA Software
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
SAP SE
BluJay
TMW Systems
Omnitracs
ORTEC
HighJump
MercuryGate
One Network Enterprises
Precision Software
CargoSmart
Next Generation Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Railways
Roadways
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Railways
1.4.3 Roadways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Logistics & Transport
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
