Glues Market 2019 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- 3M, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, The Dow Chemical, Sika and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Glues Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Glues Market
Glue, also known as adhesive, cement, mucilage, or paste, is any nonmetallic substance applied to one surface, or both surfaces, of two separate items that binds them together and resists their separation.
This report focuses on Glues volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glues market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Glues in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glues manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M (US)
H.B. Fuller (US)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
The Dow Chemical Company (US)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Arkema (France)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
Avery Dennison (US)
Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Royal Adhesives and Sealants (US)
Franklin International (US)
LORD Corporation (US)
Illinois Tool Works (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Hot-melt
Reactive & Others
Segment by Application
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Woodworking
Consumer/DIY
Automotive & Transportation
Leather & Footwear
Assembly
Others
